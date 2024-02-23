Saldanha Bay mayor Andre Truter has asked people to refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports as the search for missing Joshlin Smith continued last night. The six-year-old went missing on Monday around 5pm while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

She had skipped school because she was ill, but mom Kelly Smith, 33, says when she returned home from work, the Grade 1 learner was missing. As the search entered its fourth day, more resources were brought in, such as a helicopter, while a dam close to the informal settlement where the child lives in Middelpos, Diazville, was pumped empty. Mayor Truter said last night: “The helicopter significantly expanded the search area in a short time. Teams were actively pursuing leads, and the investigation remains ongoing. As of now, Joshlin has not been found.”

He urged people to refrain from sharing unverified information. This follows a number of TikTok videos and Facebook posts which claimed the girl's body had been found in the dam. Another user claimed Joshlin was found buried behind her home. "We will promptly share updates once they are verified by SAPS," Truter said.

Mom Kelly joined the search, walking with a large group of residents as they scoured people’s shacks and toilets. “I’m tired of all the stories that people are talking about. I just want to find my child and I will not stop until I find her,” she said. Joshlin still missing. Picture: Patrick Louw Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said at the time of Joshlin’s disappearance she was wearing a light blue t-shirt and light blue denim shorts.