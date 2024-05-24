Police in the Western Cape have reassured voters about their safety as mense get ready to cast their ballots, with less than a week till the nation goes to the polls. At a provincial joint parade in Belhar on Thursday, operational members received their marching orders from Saps provincial management who revealed that there will be more boots on the ground, with their sights set on public safety throughout the election process.

The national elections are set to take place next Wednesday, 29 May. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said they are ready to serve and protect the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as well as the citizens casting their votes. “Ours is to ensure that everybody is safe and that everybody exercises his or her rights freely as they go to and back from the polling stations.

“We will be in full force out there to ensure that there is a peaceful and safe environment during the election period.” Out of the 1572 polling stations in the province, he said 49 are deemed as high risk while 475 are medium risk. Patekile said high-risk polling stations were identified for anything like political intolerance and criminality.

He said a minimum of six SAPS members are required for each polling station in the high-risk category, four members for the medium-risk category, and two members will be stationed in the low-risk areas. “But within polling stations, we have reaction teams that will react and respond to any eventualities within those polling stations,” he explained. Other entities like Law Enforcement, Metro, SANDF and Correctional Services also form part of the safety operations.