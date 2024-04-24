Cape Town is home to 7,400 millionaires and 1 billionaire, and those are in US dollars, not rands. This is according to the 2024 Africa Wealth Report, published by international wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners in collaboration with global wealth intelligence partner New World Wealth.

The 9th edition of the annual report reveals that there are currently 135 200 high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) with liquid investable wealth of $1 million or more living in Africa, along with 342 centi-millionaires worth $100 million or more, and 21 dollar billionaires. Despite a tough past decade which saw a 20% decline in its millionaire population, South Africa remains home to more than twice as many ryk mense as any other African country, with 37 400 millionaires, 102 centi-millionaires, and 5 billionaires, followed by Egypt with 15 600 millionaires, 52 centi-millionaires, and 7 billionaires. At city level, Johannesburg holds its place as the wealthiest in Africa, with 12 300 millionaires, 25 centi-millionaires, and 2 billionaires.

Cape Town follows closely with 7 400 millionaires, 28 centi-millionaires, and 1 billionaire. The report highlighted that in the Western Cape, the Cape Winelands region is home to 3 600 millionaires, 16 centi-millionaires and 2 billionaires. The richest suburbs in the Mother City are Clifton, Bantry Bay, Camps Bay, Bishopscourt, Constantia, Llandudno, and St James.