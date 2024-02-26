As the search for little Joshlin Smith continues, Cape Town communities have rallied behind her family. The six-year-old from Saldanha Bay went missing a week ago, after she was left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Meanwhile Mayor Andre Truter said they are offering a reward for any information that will lead to Joshlin’s whereabouts. “We have R20 000 that was paid for the tracing of Joshlin. I cannot report that Joshlin has been found, but I can report that hope is alive. On Saturday so many people from so many organisations and walks of life arrived to assist with the search. “It was humbling to witness this, an incredible sense of community. Pray for her safe return,” says Truter.

Joshlin was last seen at her Middelpos home in Diazville last Monday. The Diazville Primary School learner missed school as she was not feeling well. Kelly Smith, Joshlin’s mom pleads with her daughter’s captors to return her. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Her mom Kelly Smith, 33, said when she returned home from work around 5pm, neither her daughter nor her berk was at home.

And when her partner did return home later that night, he said he didn’t know where the Grade 1 learner was. Kelly immediately started looking for her daughter and went to the police station for help at around 10pm. On Tuesday morning, community members accompanied by officials including the mayor started the search.

At the weekend organisations such as Western Cape Missing Person’s Unit and political parties also joined the search. In Elsies River, mense from Goodwood, Salberau and Ruyterwacht held a prayer meeting for the return of the girl. The Salberau neighbourhood watch members said Joshlin’s case reminded them of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters who disappeared and was found murdered in 2017.

Kelly believes her daughter is still alive. “Whoever has my child, please bring her back. We miss her, her 10-year-old brother has decided not to go to school because he said he doesn’t want to get angry when people ask about Joshlin. “I’m going crazy, but I can’t do anything about it, I just have to stay calm, because I have two other children that look up to me. Every time I look at my youngest daughter, I think of Joshlin, she looks just like her, the only difference is that she has green eyes and not blue.”