Two Chinese nationals were sentenced in the Khayelitsha Priority Court on Monday after they were found in possession of R6.5 million abalone at an illegal fish processing facility. Chaoyuan He, 28, and Jie Jun Liang, 27, were arrested during a joint operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville, Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Gangs Western Cape, as well as the Department of Forestry, Fishery and the Environment.

The duo entered into a plea agreement with the State. Find: R6.5m of abalone. Photo: Hawks The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, said they were arrested in October 2021. “In October 2021, the members executed a search warrant at Welgemoed in Bellville. On arrival at the premises, it was established that the premises were being used as an illegal fish processing facility. They discovered and seized 11 321 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of approximately R6.5 million.

“Four suspects were arrested, two Chinese males and two Zimbabwean males who were found on the premises. “They were eventually arrested and charged with operating an illegal fish processing establishment and the illegal possession of abalone,” Hani said. All four suspects were granted bail.

On charges of unlawfully operating a fish processing facility, both He and Liang were sentenced to a fine of R1 million or five years imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for a period of five years. The case against Zimbabweans William Richard Munetsi, 30, and Talnaka Basierawere, 27, was postponed until May 9, for finalisation of their plea agreements. [email protected]