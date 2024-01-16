An alleged abalone smuggler was busted in Simon’s Town on Monday amid a clampdown by local authorities. The suspect was busted during a counter-poaching operation by SANParks Seam Team, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) Sea, Air, and Mountain special operations rangers.

SANParks spokesperson, Lauren Clayton, says the suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase. She explains: “The Seam team pursued a vehicle of suspected abalone poachers in a high-speed car chase, which ended with the suspects crashing their vehicle. “Four suspects emerged and ran away in different directions. The team pursued one suspect on foot, while other members secured the vehicle.”

Three of the suspects escaped but the one who was subsequently arrested was apprehended by the K9 Unit. In the vehicle, authorities discovered 234 units of abalone. Clayton adds: “Upon inspection of the vehicle, it was discovered to be carrying a substantial quantity of abalone.

“The seized contraband includes a total of 234 abalone, with 76 shucked and 158 in a whole state.” Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, says it is a criminal offence to dive for sea life in the restricted areas. He says: “It is illegal to dive for abalone or rock lobster without a permit within the Table Mountain Marine Protected Area and the Robben Island Marine Protected Area.