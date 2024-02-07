The murder case of a man accused of killing a special needs teacher has been postponed for further investigation. Gareth Blight allegedly stabbed his neighbour Shane Human during an altercation on 29 April last year.

The 33-year-old victim was with his family and friends when a fight with his Protea Village neighbour broke out that evening. Human went to the Blights’ home where he was stabbed once in the chest with a kitchen knife. The victim’s girlfriend, Chrisna Matthee, said Blight had threatened to kill them all.

Matthee says: “Gareth looked over our wall and started saying all these racial words, calling him the K and H words and when he said he would stab him in the heart and kill all of us, including our children, then Shane couldn’t take it any more. This is Gareth Blight who allegedly stabbed his neighbour Shane Human during an altercation on April 29, last year. Picture: Supplied “He went to him and asked why he was saying all those things. Gareth first took a gas tank and turned it to Shane and my brother, like he was going to set them on fire. Shane was standing there and doing nothing when he was stabbed. “Gareth took out a knife and then stabbed Shane once in the heart. I knew he was dead when he didn’t get up.”

Human taught at the Bishop Lavis School of Skills. Blight appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday morning. Human’s sister Robyn Berry says: “The matter has once again been postponed until 6 March for outstanding reports, mainly, the defendant’s alcohol and telephone records.” Blight previously applied for bail which was denied.