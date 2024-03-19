After more than 20 years of helping impoverished communities across Cape Town, Zeenat Isaacs was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Saturday. The award acknowledged the services she renders to mense through her S.M ART (Supporting Mentorship Through Arts) programme which was established in 2016.

Since then Zeenat, 36, has impacted and empowered thousands of lives through skills development, job readiness, different forms of arts and culture training programmes including at schools, as well as giving back by feeding, clothing and providing stationery to underprivileged Capetonians. Honoured: Zeenat’s certificate. Picture supplied The Mitchells Plain resident says she feels grateful and honoured for finally be recognised for her hard work behind the scenes as a master facilitator and project manager. “It means a lot to me and it was such a heartwarming moment because it came as a huge shock to me,” she says.

Zeenat says her humanitarian work began during her school years in Lentegeur when she created a dance group at school. “Knowing that I have reached 10 000 people is a milestone in my life and I feel lekker seeing they made it and I played a pivotal role in their success. It’s a win for all and I thank God for that.” Trots: Zeenat with activist Sampson, Richards & Kasper. Picture supplied In 2022, Zeenat won the Global Climate Change Upcycling Challenge which teaches schools how to save, filter and clean water for reuse and drinking purposes.

She is currently nominated for a DearSA Young Leader Award 2024 in the Sports, Culture and Environment category. She also campaigns against gender-based violence, shelters abused women and children, and serves as a coach to aspiring artists in dance, film, theatre and poetry. Youmna Mohammed who runs the Lobelia Senior Club says she met Zeenat in 2013, when she would donate parcels to the club.