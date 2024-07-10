The men's restrooms at Liberty Promenade Mall has raised the ire of a Mitchell's Plain resident, who says the broken, vuil and stinky toilets are a disgrace. Dean Ramjoomia says all three of the men’s toilets in the mall are dirty, while the mall boasts thousands of shoppers.

“In the toilet area, it's very bad. It's far away from the food court to not directly affect it, but using that facility after having a meal is appalling, the smell is in the air conditioning system,” he says. Ramjoomia says pee is always dripping on the floors, or in buckets that are placed beneath the urinals. “As I've mentioned, the place is physically clean but smells of urine constantly.

“On several occasions, the urinals were damaged to the point they put plastic buckets underneath it and when men urinate the pee running into these plastic buckets leaks,” he explains. Ramjoomia says he has been in contact with management for the past two years about the stink smell. “Their lame excuse referring to the volume of people are laughable because they rake in huge profits.”

Brenda Bibby, Liberty Promenade General Manager, says they take constructive feedback from their customers very seriously. She says they do appreciate the customer’s concern regarding the state of a particular restroom at the time of the complaint. “Providing a clean and safe environment for our staff and shoppers is a top priority, and our service providers operate 24 hours a day to maintain our cleanliness standards and control odour, despite facing several challenges, including significant levels of vandalism and theft,” she says.