Police have confirmed that they have interviewed a number of people trying to find missing Joshlin Smith. The six-year-old disappeared from her Middelpos home last Monday in Saldanha Bay.

She had been feeling ill and left in the care of her mother’s berk, Jacquin Appollis. It has since been revealed that she was seen in the boyfriend’s car on the day of her disappearance. GONE: Joshlin Smith, 6, is missing for over a week Mom Kelly Smith, 33, said when she returned home from work at around 5pm, her daughter and berk were gone. She searched for her and at about 10pm went to the police for help. Police have been questioning Kelly and Appollis over several days.

Mom Kelly Smith, 33, said when she returned home from work at around 5pm, her daughter and berk was gone. Picture: Patrick Louw Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel, Malcolm Pojie says: “Various people had been interviewed in an effort to trace the missing girl, but thus far without any success. “It is standard procedure to interview those in whose company the missing girl was last seen in or in whose care the child was at the time of disappearance, so that facts can be verified. “May I reiterate that the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Joshlin are being investigated and that we will exhaust all avenues to get to the bottom of this all.”

Meanwhile, several rewards are being offered for information about Joshlin’s disappearance. Saldanha Bay Mayor, Andre Truter, said a R20 000 reward was donated to the municipality. Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie, has put up R100 000 towards finding the Grade 1 learner.