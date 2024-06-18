A community worker from Mitchells Plain is now a multi-award winning philanthropist after scooping three awards this past weekend for the work she does in poor communities across Cape Town. Zeenat Isaacs, 36, started serving her community more than 20 years ago and has been recognised for her extraordinary contributions, such as community development and impacting lives on a daily basis through her SM-ART(Supporting Mentorship Through Arts) programme which was established in 2016.

On Thursday, she was awarded a Civic Honours Award by the City of Cape Town at the SubCouncil 17 Civic Awards in Lentegeur, and on Saturday she took first place at the DearSA Young Leaders Awards 2024 in the category: Sport, Culture and Environment and is the recipient of the 2024 Global Recognition Award. “I feel like everything is surreal and a dream. It is heart warming, I feel amazing. It was a lot to take in because I never do anything for recognition, I just want to do good. I never expected any reward; the reward comes from God and I see it every day in my life,” she says. The DearSA Young Leaders Awards acknowledge the valuable contributions young people are making in South Africa.

The awards show was held at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Saturday. Zeenat says she was unable to attend but joined the live stream. In March, Zeenat was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Through her SM-ART programme, she incorporates innovative and dynamic solutions in transforming communities, eradicating social ills, creating employment opportunities by running job readiness workshops and training skills workshops. She is also an activist for children’s rights and feeds and clothes the needy on a daily basis. Ward councillor Joan Woodman adds, “Isaacs’ dedication to improving the living conditions and prospects of the people she serves is evident in their success.