The Western Cape’s new Police Oversight and Community Safety minister Anroux Marais has condemned shootings involving children. In the first six days of July, four children were shot and wounded and around 90 people have already been killed while about 80 were wounded across the province.

On Friday, a seven-year-old was shot inside a shebeen in Kraaifontein. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Attempted murder and attempted robbery at a business premises case registered at Kraaifontein SAPS for investigation. The incident happened on Friday about 10:10pm at a premises in Covid-19 informal Settlement, Old Paarl Road, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Angry: Minister Anroux Marais. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) “The first victim was a 42-year-old male who was shot in the stomach and was in critical condition. The minor, a seven-year-old boy was shot in the right arm.

“Reports suggested that two unknown armed suspects entered the tavern and instructed the victims to lie on the floor, robbed them and demanded money from the owner, who is the first victim, before shooting randomly wounding the victims.” Earlier that evening a 15-year-old was shot around 9:30pm near Tsitsikama Street, Kanonkop, Atlantis. According to the police the victim and his friends were walking when two unidentified men approached them and opened fire.

And in Gugulethu two children aged 9 and 14 were shot in New Cross Roads. This week, Minister Marais met with City of Cape Town authorities and Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile to map out a coordinated way forward. She urged residents to piemp criminals in their communities.