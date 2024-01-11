Cape Town residents have slammed the City of Cape Town for turning a blind eye to gang tjappies sprayed onto its properties, but being quick to remove a mural of a Palestine flag in Lavender Hill. On Monday, Lavender Hill residents at Wicht Court painted the mural on the court facade to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine, joining a widespread movement in Cape Town.

However, on Tuesday, several law enforcement officers were present when City workers arrived to paint over the mural. In video footage, community members could be seen standing in front of the mural in an attempt to prevent the council workers from removing the red, green, white and black flag. Resident Ismail Florence says the decision to paint the mural on the large wall was to raise awareness on human rights, teach humanity and also to educate their children on what was currently happening in Gaza, Palestine.

He says: “The community was actually upset [when they came to paint over it] but there was no violence.” Tension in the Cape Flats as the @CityofCT Law Enforcement removed a mural of the PaIestinian Flag in Lavender Hill Cape Town.



Some Residents said it's clear the Zionists are controlling the Western Cape Government.



Some Residents say the DA will lose votes because of this. pic.twitter.com/U4W3pNb0H6 — Cape headlines News SA 🇿🇦 Cape Town (@CapeTownPress) January 9, 2024 In video footage, community members could be seen standing in front of the mural in an attempt to prevent the council workers from removing the red, green, white and black flag. In November, law enforcement harassed artists who had painted a pro-Palestine mural on a privately-owned home in Bo-Kaap. Soon after the altercation, the City Council approved its new Outdoor Advertising By-law on December 7. The by-law was intended to “regulate outdoor advertising and signage”.

GOOD Cape Town caucus chairperson Suzette Little says those who are putting up pro-Palestine murals were being targeted while mense in council-owned property get shoddy service. Suzette says: “It is pathetic, the conditions of these flats. I can show you the number of queries I have logged personally to get the toilets, windows, doors, and ceilings fixed. We just went to Elsies River yesterday (Tues), the flats are crumbling. The City can't respond but for a flag, they can get a team of people.” GOOD Cape Town caucus chairperson Suzette Little. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) In a statement, People’s Movement for Change (PMC) demanded the immediate restoration of the mural.

PMC National Spokesperson Faizal Daniels says: “The removal of the Palestinian mural is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern aimed at stifling pro-Palestinian voices advocating against genocide and occupation. It is a clear violation of the fundamental right of freedom of expression.” Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says a complaint was received of the mural in Lavender Hill and the Graffiti Unit was activated. “Community members responsible for the mural have agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials,” Smith says.

“Any person who wishes to erect a mural or any form of graffiti must apply for permission from the City’s Department of Arts and Culture, as outlined in the Graffiti by-law.” Florence says he would be applying for a permit to see the mural restored in Lavender Hill. Meanwhile Ward 65 councillor Donovan Nelson says social media posts claiming that the city has “earmarked” the removal of a Palestine mural on Masjidul Sabr in Parkwood was false.