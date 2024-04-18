Aimed at empowering children with self-confidence and listening skills, ward 49 councillor Rashid Adams and the Strings Academy will launch a music programme for three schools in Athlone. Pupils from Bridgeville Primary, Bokmakierie Primary and Cypress Primary schools will learn how to read a music sheet and play musical instruments.

The three instruments pupils will be introduced to are the piano, guitar and drums. Principal of Bokmakierie Primary, Michele Pinto, says she is excited for her pupils to be part of this programme. “I am passionate about holistic development for my pupils and I am always open to inviting programmes such as this as it opens up new experiences for them.

“It is a platform for our pupils to be part of the cultural world and a great learning experience for them,” she says. Michele says extra-mural activities and co-curricular activities are important as they provide outlets for the youngsters’ their talents. Excited: Principal Michele Pinto. Picture supplied “As there are pupils with academic barriers to learning, it is important to be able to find other ways where they can shine and this is the perfect opportunity.

“It is important for all children to be aware that not everyone has the same talents,” she said. The music programme will be held at Bridgeville Primary School and will begin this week. The expected duration of the music programme is 30 weeks and pupils will receive a certificate of completion.