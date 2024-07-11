In a bold move, the City Of Cape Town has named and shamed more than 111 workers who have been fired for a slew of transgressions including absenteeism, fraud, and sexual harassment. The unions slammed the move and said City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo, had no right to publish the list of workers who had been axed between January and June 2024, as it undermined their rights.

In its defence, the City said this is a new initiative by Mbandazayo in an effort to live out three of the city values, which are accountability, openness, and, most importantly, caring. It said the initiative is aimed at promoting ethical behaviour and the City’s Code of Conduct among staff members. The City added that this list was distributed internally to staff only and was not for public consumption. However the list had been leaked.

Slammed: City’s Lungelo Mbandazayo. Picture: Mahira Duval A statement reads: “The City is not precluded by law from sharing such information internally where it furthers the objectives of the municipality, as with any organisation.” An email sent by the City Manager reads: “In the spirit of the City of Cape Town's [“the City”] values of openness and accountability, we will be publishing information related to the dismissal of all staff members who have been dismissed on a monthly basis. “The reason I believe that this is important is that staff members who are employed by the city can be made aware of the consequences of engaging in certain behaviours or taking undesirable actions.”

But the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (IMATU) has expressed shock and concern over the hit list. According to Imatu Cape Metro Region Regional Manager Etienne Bruwer, the move serves no purpose other than to humiliate those named. Bruwer says: “If the intention is to warn other employees in relation to the types of alleged conduct that may lead to dismissal, this impact can be served without the publication of employee names.

Bruwer said the majority of these employees have exercised their rights to challenge the fairness of their termination at the South African Local Bargaining Council (SALGBC) and to embarrass them in this fashion when their dismissals may still be overturned is unfair and wrong. He said not all the employees were fired, as some had opted to resign or retire for other reasons. Bruwer adds: “Publishing their names as though they have been found guilty of misconduct, is against the spirit of the Collective Agreement and the collective bargaining process.”