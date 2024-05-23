Zurina Jattiem from Manenberg is using her passion for baking to generate funds to rebuild her home after losing it in a flood two years ago. The mom now wants to inspire others to turn their passion into profit.

Zurina, 28, started trending on social media recently after she was posted on Facebook by social media influencer, Cedric Laguma a.k.a Uncle Cedric, to help promote her small business. The mom of three says after losing her wendy house two years ago, she and her family were forced to move in with her mom. Business: Zurina’s Hertzoggies. Picture: supplied “The inspiration behind selling the Hertzoggies started a few months ago when I thought of looking for work but I do not have matric and am looking after both my youngest children who are 1 and 4 years old. I got a job at a retail store but I could not take it because the salary would only be enough to cover their creche fees,” she explains.

“I realised that I am good at baking and reached out to influencers but none of them responded. I reached out one Sunday to Uncle Cedric because I was willing to use my last money to pay an influencer to promote my small business as I am desperate to have my own place but he said that it was free.” Since going viral she received 248 orders and gained regular customers and was also able to buy a few poles and slabs for her new home. Promoted: Uncle Cedric Laguma. Picture: supplied “My husband was the sole breadwinner, we were told by authorities we can’t be assisted because we were backyarders.