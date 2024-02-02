Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack shocked the Western Cape High Court on Thursday when he claimed that cops had killed slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. Denying playing any role in the murder plot of Kinnear, Modack boldly stated: “I never killed Colonel Kinnear, the police killed him.”

Nearly three years after his dramatic arrest in Century City after being identified as the mastermind in the murder of the top cop, Modack yesterday appeared excited to rek his bek on the charges against him. Modack, along with former rugby player Zane Killian and 13 others, face a slew of charges in the mammoth underworld trial centred on Kinnear’s murder. According to the State’s case, the 15 accused are members of the “Nafiz Modack Enterprise” and face over 100 charges, which include murder, attempted murder, public violence, racketeering and money laundering among others.

Kinnear was shot and killed on 18 September 2020 while sitting in his car outside his Bishop Lavis home. A week after the assassination, pictures of the shooting were shared on social media, where mense highlighted the fact that the killer did not match the muscular build of Kilian, who was the first to be arrested for the murder. The pictures, seemingly taken from the CCTV footage, showed a skinny masked man, wearing a red hoodie, pulling the trigger before fleeing the scene.

MIN GESPIN: Nafiz Modack DIK DING: Accused Zane Kilian During court proceedings on Thursday, Modack stood in the dock dressed in a black Hugo Boss t-shirt and appeared confident as he addressed Judge Robert Henney. Despite an earlier ruling by Henney that he may not offer a plea explanation until he has legal representation at court, Modack seemed min gespin as he declared: “I never killed Colonel Kinnear, the police killed him and I have evidence.”

Killian also rose to his feet as he joined Modack in pleading not guilty to the murder charge. He also questioned the absence of the shooter in the dock, highlighting that the gunman was never arrested by the Hawks. Killian said: “Where is the shooter? Because if I understand correctly in the other murder charges the shooter is clearly identified.” Modack’s request to provide a plea explanation was denied by Henney, who explained that he had a right to remain silent after pleading to the charge.