The Western Cape High Court has ordered that alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack should go to a dentist amid complaints about tandpyn. This was revealed on Monday as Modack along with a few others appeared in court amid ongoing consultations with their lawyers ahead of the trial, which has been put on hold until March.

Newly-appointed defence lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, informed the court that despite the court order being issued officials have denied to take his client to a dentist. It is understood that Modack has problems with two fillings and may have a possible gum infection. Sibda warned that tandpyn and other medical issues could delay the trial and the State agreed to take up the matter with the Department of Correctional Services.

Modack along with 14 others are facing over 100 charges which include murder, attempted murder, public violence, racketeering and money laundering among others. The mammoth underworld trial is centred around the assassination of former Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Lieutenant- Colonel Charl Kinnear. During 2022, the Western Cape High Court also halted proceedings in the murder trial of slain showjumper, Meghan Cremer, due to tandpyn.