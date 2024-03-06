A group of Athlone are celebrating after a convicted rapist was sentenced to 12 years in the mang for raping his niece’s friend. After two years, the now 19-year-old victim, who may not be named, says she can finally breathe a sigh of relief as her attacker was taken into custody.

Caroline Peters from the Callas Foundation in Bridgetown says activists, who supported the teen at every court appearance, celebrated at Wynberg Regional Court as Mark Ruiters, 38, was sentenced. She says the case dates back to 2022 when the victim was 17 years old. Peters says: “The incident took place in Bridgetown in September 2022. The victim had gone to her friend’s house and he was living on the property.

“At the time she reported that he grabbed her and raped her in a wendy house on the property and she immediately told her mother, who brought her to us. “We immediately took her to the Thuthuzela Centre and the case was opened.”

She says after Ruiters was arrested, the girl faced an onslaught of insults and was also attacked by younger children related to the rapist. Peters adds: “They all said she was lying and they even assaulted her. “She was in her matric year and we did all we could to provide psychotherapy and support at court.

“I told her she cannot drop out [of school] and that by getting up each day and going to school was the best way to show him the middle finger.” She says the meisie passed with a Bachelor’s Pass and is now helping the Callas Foundation to inspire other victims. Peters says they were called to court last month when they were told Ruiters had been found guilty on rape charges and were told to return last week for the sentencing.

She explains: “The Magistrate gave consideration to the fact that he has children and is the sole breadwinner but said while he tried to show himself as a loving and caring father, he raped a young girl just metres away from where his own children were.” Speaking to the Daily Voice, the teen says she can now move on with her life without fear from now on. “I am just glad the nightmare is over and now I can go on with my life.