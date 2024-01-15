A man is expected to make his second court appearance for the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy. Little Lukhololwam Mkontwana was snatched while playing with friends on 23 September 2022 near his Nyanga home. A black car had stopped and two men allegedly lured him in. The suspects called his mom Noxolo and demanded a ransom of R100 000 for his safe return.

She could only afford to pay R1 000 and she never heard from his captors again. Three days later the body of the Grade 2 pupil was found wrapped with Sellotape around his face, from just above the eyes to the chin, with his hands and feet bound, near iSiqalo informal settlement. Noxolo says: “It was after 5.30pm when I got the call, the person on the other side asked me if I knew what kidnapping is. I said I don’t understand anything about kidnapping. This is where the boys body was found . The body of a young boy has been found near Isiqalo informal settlement, his hands bound and his face covered with brown sellotape. Picturee: Leon Knipe “They then told me that they took my son. I got shocked and called my cousin and asked where my son was, he said he wasn’t at home.

“I called my mom and she confirmed that Lukhololwam was gone. I called them back after finding out my son was not at home. They told me not to call them again and wait for instructions. “They sent me a text message which demanded a ransom of R100 000, but I only sent R1000.” More than a year later, the police arrested a 31-year-old man on 4 January. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “This office can confirm that a 31-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on 8 January. Next court date is on Tuesday.