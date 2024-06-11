An investigation is under way into the explosion at the Nova Feed premises in Bokomo Way, Malmesbury, that has left one man dead and two others seriously injured. Shortly after 3pm on Monday, Swartland Municipality Fire and Rescue Services was informed of an explosion at the Nova Feed premises.

Three people were seriously injured. Sadly, one of three, aged 25, has since died. The other two injured individuals are in a serious but stable condition. Spokesperson for Swartland Municipality Mart-Marié Haasbroek said the explosion occurred at a loading zone where raw material is off-loaded.

“The three people were treated and moved to hospitals. We have learned that one patient has succumbed from his wounds during the night. Our sincere condolences to his friends and family. Fire and Rescue Services contained the fire and extinguished it by 6pm. “Damage caused by the fire has been minimal and the damaged area has been roped off.

“The rest of the site has been declared safe for continued operations,” said Haasbroek. “The company has contracted an engineer to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and the municipality will give its full cooperation where necessary.” Nova Feed, owned by Quantum Foods, said the company will support the affected families.

“The investigations to determine the cause and impact of the explosion will continue during the day and the company will provide all the necessary assistance to the relevant authorities,” the company said. “Feed production operations continued during the night and as reported, damage was limited to the raw material intake area.” The company said that no foul play is suspected, and that all safety protocols were followed.