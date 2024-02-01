Several families from Lotus River have been left with nothing after an arson attack on their homes on Sunday. The fire broke out at a Wendy house just after 2am and spread to several structures at the property in 6th Avenue.

Michael April, 67, says that the disaster has left everyone displaced, while some have lost all of their possessions. “I was sleeping when the fire broke out. It was terrible because five families including the neighbours have lost everything,” he says. Michael and the other families now just sit in the area that their homes once stood on.

It is alleged that a woman who is known to the affected families lit a bottle with petrol before throwing it at one of the Wendy houses. The motive for the attack is unclear. The fire has not only destroyed several structures but damaged the adjacent houses as well as the house in the back road. An elderly woman who suffered serious burn wounds following the incident declined to comment.

Neighbour Hajiera Davids says they were on holiday when they were informed about the fire. “We had to leave the kids there and rush back home. You could see the flames from a distance,” she told Daily Voice. She says that a structure erected in her backyard as well as a separate entrance attached to her house was severely damaged in the blaze.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says the team responded to a call just before 3am. "Crews from Mitchells Plain, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Lakeside and Strand were on scene," he says. "Several properties were affected in 6th Avenue as well as a structure in Rietbok Avenue which was partially damaged as a result of this fire. A woman and a man sustained burn wounds," he says.

Carelse says that the fire was extinguished just after 5am and the cause of the blaze is not yet known. One of the affected residents said they opened a case at the police station, however, Grassy Park SAPS said they had no record that the complainant. Community worker Beryl Williams, who has been assisting the fire victims, adds that all those affected by the fire need help.