The man accused of killing 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in 2022 is set to go on trial at the Western Cape High Court. After months of delays following a psychiatric evaluation, Daniel Smit returned to court on Monday where he received his indictment.

The man dubbed the “Klawer Killer” was arrested after it was revealed that he caught the child stealing mangoes, chased after him in his bakkie and drove over him. He allegedly picked up the teen and put him in the bakkie and two days later human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home by cops and forensic experts. Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court and abandoned his bail application claiming he was a Satanist.

The Church of Satan slammed his actions and denied he was a member. According to the indictment, Smit is set to face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse. The State alleges that Smit assaulted and stabbed Jerobijn to death, and dismembered his body and set certain parts on fire. He also told cops liegstories when being questioned, claiming the boy had been at his house where he had provided him with food and then he left.