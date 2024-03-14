A young man of God has been brutally gunned down by a skollie while pleading for his life. The family of Fhegun “Fergie” Selistan from Scottsdene in Kraaifontein say they cannot believe the 17-year-old was killed in such a violent way as he was an innocent child.

A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested after Fhegun was shot on Saturday night, while at the shop to buy food for his family. His hartseer mom, Patricia, 45, says Fhegun was her youngest child and lived for the church. The family attends the Oikodome Apostolic Church in Scottsdene. GRIEF: Patricia comforts son Breydan Patricia sobs: “I can’t believe my baby is not with us anymore.

“Every time we watch one of his videos in church, we cry because we know what a kind of a person he was. “People called him ‘man of God’, because he lived for the church and he was not involved with any wrong things. He was part of the youth group at church. “He was a boy who did his school work, he was in Grade 10 at Scottsville High School.

“On Saturday he told me, ‘Ma, I’m hungry’, so I gave him R20 to get something at the shop here close to us in Watsonia. “The next moment a car stopped in front and they told us that Fergie had been shot. “The people at the scene told us Fergie said to his killer, ‘I’m not a skollie, please don’t shoot me’. He said he didn’t run with people like that [gangsters], but as he walked away, the skollie shot him in his back.

“After he fell down, he tried to get up and the skollie came right up to him and shot him again. One of the bullets went through his heart.” POIGNANT: Stones laid where Fhegun was killed on Saturday Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the shooting and says an arrest has been made: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on 9 March at about 10pm in the parking area of a shopping complex in Ion Avenue, Watsonia, Kraaifontein, where a 17-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.” He says the victim had several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.