With the heaviest of this week’s bad weather expected to peak today, authorities have closed schools, mense at risk have been evacuated, and there’s a requests for donations for those affected by flooding. The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall for today. Waves are predicted to reach heights of up to eight metres, subsiding on Saturday.

As a safety precaution, Drakenstein Municipality started evacuating residents of Newton, Wellington, on Tuesday night after it was notified of a farm dam in the area being at risk of bursting its wall. Getting ready: Sewer infrastructure cleared for stormwater. Picture: from facebook Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced the temporary closure of a host of schools in the province. The Department said that it would prioritise learner and teacher safety following consultation with the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Centre and the SAWS.

Education MEC David Maynier said schools in Cape Town metro districts, Cape Winelands and Overberg districts, and Circuit 1 and 2 of the West Coast Education District (Malmesbury and Piketberg areas) would be closed today. Maynier says: “All other schools in the remaining districts will be open unless approval has been granted for closure.” Education Mec: David Maynier. Picture: Armand Hough /Independent Newspapers Maynier said 137 schools have reported damage to infrastructure of which 49 cases require urgent attention.

All schools are set to reopen on Friday, July 12, 2024. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis urged Capetonians to travel as little as possible and remain indoors today. He says: “We have proactively jetted over 220km of sewer infrastructure, and cleared stormwater and canal infrastructure as part of our preparedness efforts in the months leading to winter, and now the work is about responding directly to storm-related incidents.

“The Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste Rivers have all begun to burst their banks, and residents should please not attempt to cross canals or fast-flowing water.” The mayor said various drop-off points have been availed for donations, and disaster officials are working with NGOs to distribute items like non-perishable foodstuff, nappies, baby formula, blankets and construction materials such as wood and corrugated sheeting. Donation Drop-off points:

– Goodwood Fire Station – Lakeside Fire Station – Ottery Fire Station

– Roeland Street Fire Station – Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station – Strand Fire Station