The father of missing Joshlin Smith says he is going to fight for custody of all of his children. The six-year-old meisie disappeared two weeks ago when she was left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, because she was too sick to attend school.

Jose Emke, 34, who is the biological father of the Grade 1 learner, has travelled from the Northern Cape to Saldanha Bay to help in the search. He says his mom Lorita Yon called to say his eldest daughter had vanished without a trace, saying: “I didn’t understand how she went missing. I think that she has been trafficked. She is somewhere out there. Jose reveals he had not spoken to Joshlin’s mother, Kelly, yet.

Missing: Joshlin Smith The dad says: “After hearing that Kelly and her boyfriend are busy with drugs, I want my children back. “I have two children with her, including Joshlin. And I plan on fighting to have them in my custody.” Kelly has three children aged 10, 6 and 3.

Hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the Diazville community on Saturday afternoon, a tip-off led the police to a field near the Middelpos area where the child was last seen, where bloody clothing was found. Police Minister General Bheki Cele and SAPS led by Provincial Commissioner Lt General Thembisile Patekile engaged the community of Saldanha following false reports pertaining to the search of Joslin Smith. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Police Minister General Bheki Cele and SAPS led by Provincial Commissioner Lt General Thembisile Patekile engaged the community of Saldanha following false reports pertaining to the search of Joslin Smith. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie adds that they’ve expanded the search for Joshlin, and are making use of drones and search and rescue dogs. Pojie explains: “Clothing pieces, allegedly stained with blood, were discovered in an open field during random searches conducted on an open field late Saturday night.

“The clothing will be sent to our forensic laboratory for analysis. The search continues. No arrests have been made.” Minutes after two forensic experts collected two bags of evidence at the scene, Kelly showed up with Jacquin. But a short while later, they left on the back of a bakkie. Later, PA leader Gayton Mckenzie posted a video on Facebook where Jacquin was describing the clothes that Joshlin had on when she disappeared, claiming it didn’t match those found.

Mckenzie says: “According to the mom and her boyfriend the clothes don’t belong to the little girl. The bloody shorts belong to a child, the concern is whose child was hurt. “We want the police to update us about the clothing and the sheet that was found.” Mckenzie also believes that Joshlin was trafficked by a crime syndicate.

Gayton Mckenzie also believes that Joshlin was trafficked by a crime syndicate. He adds: “We have discovered that the address on Joshlin’s hospital folder [at Tygerberg Hospital] has been changed on the hospital system. “The change happened on February 25, during her disappearance, and her mother confirmed that her last visit was in 2019. “We want the police to go to the hospital and investigate who changed the address.