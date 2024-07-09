Social media was abuzz on Monday as claims that a kidnapped ‘gang leader’ had been killed made the rounds, prompted by a photograph of a dead man. However, the Daily Voice has since learnt that the picture, of a man whose face was half-blown off, was not that of Peter Jaggers, but rather an alleged skelm who was shot during a Cash-In-Transit heist.

Jaggers, the alleged leader of the Terrible Josters in Netreg, was kidnapped by a Colombian drug cartel last week in Gauteng, after their cocaine stash, reportedly worth R1 billion, was stolen. The cartel apparently believes that Jaggers stole the drugs, and demanded a R50 million ransom and the missing drugs for his safe return. The image of the dead man has been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa. According to Sowetan Live, the suspect is currently under police guard in hospital following the incident last week.

Meanwhile, Jaggers and ‘business partner’, William Peterson, remain missing. Peterson was reportedly kidnapped on the same day as Jaggers but police have yet to confirm this. The man in the photograph is seen laying on a hospital bed and has no visible tattoos, unlike Jaggers, who has tats on his arms.

Yesterday, sources close to Jaggers’ family said they were unaware of reports that he had been killed but was aware of the picture circulating. Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk said Gauteng police was best positioned to answer whether Jaggers had been killed, and if Peterson was also kidnapped. However, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe of National Police did not respond to queries.

Jaggers is allegedly linked to the missing vessel known as “The Berta Fishing Experience” which made headlines in March after six fishermen went missing for several hours at sea. Amongst the group were one of Jaggers’ relatives. A source close to the investigation tells the Daily Voice that Jaggers had allegedly created a diversion when he sent the six men out to sea. Their boat allegedly ran out of fuel and a massive search was launched involving several agencies. Meanwhile, Jaggers allegedly fetched the cartel’s drugs with another boat.

“Jaggers was sending out that boat but it was staged, he got the drugs with his other boat and sent that boat as a cover up,” says the source. “The Mexican cartel now demands the drugs back from him or R50 million otherwise they are going to kill him.” Jaggers wife had reported him missing on July 5 at the Bishop Lavis Police Station, after he flew to OR Tambo Airport and disappeared at or near the Emperors hotel in Gauteng on July 3.