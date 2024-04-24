A court interpreter has been charged with corruption after allegedly asking for a R30 000 bribe. Nomvuyo Dyosi asked the sister of an accused to pay Presiding Officer Mr Nkambule R30 000, so that her brother could get bail.

Lennox Ntsodo was accused of illegally selling plots in Mfuleni last year. He was arrested along with council workers and was charged with fraud. On the day he appeared for bail Ntsodo showed up in court with bruises. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said Ntsodo’s sister, Zimasa Reney Ntsodo, noticed that he had been assaulted and became worried.

“Dyosi approached the sister and asked her to buy ‘sweets’ for the magistrate to rescue her brother from being assaulted in prison.” She explained that the ‘sweets’ referred to money that would be given to the magistrate for Ntsodo to get bail. Dyosi later told the sister that the magistrate wanted R30 000 for Lennox’s release.

Zimasa said they couldn’t afford this and Dyosi allegedly lowered the amount to R10 000. The money was paid in cash at Extension 6 close to Fix Tavern on 8 November last year. Lennox was granted R5000 bail five days later.

However, Dyosi then contacted him and his sister again, demanding the outstanding balance of R20 000. The gatvol siblings contacted a family member who worked at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court as a cleaner, who in turn approached Magistrate Nkambule in his chambers. The magistrate denied the accusations and immediately reported the matter to the police.