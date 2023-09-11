A Cape Town advocate flipped the script when he appeared in the dock of the Bellville Regional Court on Friday. Advocate Phuti Given Mothemane, 35, has been charged with corruption after trying to bribe an officer of the National Prosecuting Authority with R50 000.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, otherwise known as the Hawks, Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the alleged incident took place last year, reports IOL. “It is alleged that on September 23, 2022, advocate Mothemane approached a member of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and offered R50 000 to file representations in favour of his client or make the State’s case disappear,” Vukubi said.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and was executed by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, hence the arrest.” HEARING THE CASE: Bellville Regional Court. Mothemane made his first appearance in the Bellville Regional Court on Friday and was granted R5 000 bail. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, has welcomed the arrest by the team.

He said that no one is above the law and the Hawks will continue to root out any criminal elements in our society. The matter against Mothemane has been postponed until October 9. In a separate incident in the Eastern Cape, two members of the Hawks appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for corruption.