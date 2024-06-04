An investigation has been launched after a man allegedly set his house alight with himself and his girlfriend inside. Makhosi Benedict Mncube, 52, died on Saturday evening in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, while his girlfriend survived.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services say they received a call at 6.22pm of a house alight in Grootboom Street, Wallacedene, on Saturday evening. A statement reads: “Fire crews from Bellville, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein attended the scene. The structure and contents were severely damaged. Two females sustained injuries. Gutted: Man was home with two other women. Picture: supplied “One adult male, whose body was found inside the house, sustained fatal burn wounds and was declared deceased by Fire Service medics.

“It is alleged that the husband set the house alight and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for investigation.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “Kraaifontein police registered an inquest for investigation following an incident in Grootboom Street on Saturday, 1 June, where a 52-year-old man was burnt beyond recognition and a 39-year-old female who sustained burn wounds. “The 52-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Grieving: The estranged widow Nokuthula Mncube. Picture: Solly Lottering Widow Nokuthula Mncube says she spoke to her estranged husband hours before the incident. She told the Daily Voice: “He called me to ask where I was and I told him I was in Bloekombos. He said if I needed a life I should call him. “I then received a call that my house was on fire. When I got home I found the firefighter and the police. Makhosi died just by the door, like he was trying to get out.”

The grieving woman says they had been separated at the time of Mncube’s death. She adds: “We had been married for five years, we separated in 2019, and he assaulted me and then I left him. Recently, we were talking about getting back together when he passed away. “I know that he had a girlfriend and he told me he informed her that he wanted to get back to me.”

Burnt alive: Makhosi Mncube. Picture: Solly Lottering Upon hearing that her husband had allegedly started the fire at the two-bedroom house they shared, she says: “I don’t know anything about that, I don’t think he would be that angry that he would decide to burn things that we worked hard for.” Mncube’s neighbour, who refused to be named, says: “I don’t know what happened, but we think that there was a faulty wire and that is what started the fire. “A bottle with petrol was found inside the house and that is what accelerated the fire.”