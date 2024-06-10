A man has died in a fire after his mom’s boyfriend allegedly set their wendy house alight. Nearly 20 people are now homeless as a result of the incident in Lotus River early yesterday morning.

The fire took place around 3.30am in Sixth Avenue while Jovarne Wiese, 24, was asleep after a heated fight with his mom’s Congolese berk. Jovarne’s uncle, Isaac Arendse, 58, says: “They were fighting and the boyfriend beat Jovarne over the head with a pan. That was when Jovarne went to get his friends to beat the boyfriend but he ran into my place and hid under my bed. “The boyfriend said, just before 4am, he was going to show that klong something but we did not expect him to do that because everything cooled down.

Killed: Son Jovarne Wiese. Picture: supplied “He told me that he was going to the toilet but he was pacing up and down in the yard, then he said he is going to see if the shop is open for entjies. “He came back and layed next to me like nothing happened. Minutes later I just heard Jovarne shouting for help and when I checked, I saw the flames. The fire started from inside the wendy house and they had a gas stove where Jovarne was sleeping and both doors were closed.” Jovarne died and five wendy houses on the property were destroyed.

It is alleged that the berk is now hiding out in Steenberg. Jovarne’s mother Jeannette Wiese says she was sleeping over at a friend’s place when she got the news and says her boyfriend did not like the fact that she had children. “It is still sinking in, what hurts is that he killed my son and left us all without a home.”