As another round of heavy continuous rainfall hits Cape Town today, the public has been advised that rivers and canals could fill to their capacity and even overflow. During this time, residents should take the necessary precautions, including using alternative routes where possible, until the rainfall subsides and the stormwater drainage system has had a chance to recover.

On Tuesday 9 July, heavy rainfall led to various rivers and canals reaching full capacity and some even overflowing during the day. These have since recovered as the rain subsided and the stormwater was able to drain freely into the stormwater system and clear the roads from flooding. Some of the areas affected included the Liesbeeck River that overflowed along certain sections, including the section in the immediate vicinity of Kildare Road.

Traffic came to a standstill at the intersection of Liesbeeck Parkway and Klipfontein Road flooded as the Liesbeeck River broke her banks. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Other rivers and canals that overflowed included the Vygekraal River, and Blomvlei Canal in the Rylands/Crawford areas. In times of heavy rainfall, within the central region, the Diep River also tends to experience flooding in certain low-lying areas which can affect neighbouring communities. This river originates in the Swartland area and flows into the Rietvlei in Table View, and ultimately into the Milnerton Lagoon. Flooding issues are also experienced along the Blinkwater stream in Camps Bay.

In the eastern region of the city, some areas susceptible to flooding include the Sir Lowry's Pass River in the vicinity of Sir Lowry's Pass Village and Dennehof Street, the Kuils River at Driftsands Dam, and the Eerste River at Kramat/ Sandvlei, Macassar and the Soet River tributaries through informal settlements in Nomzamo and Lwandle. Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Roberto Quintas said: "During the heavy rainfall experienced, canals as well as retention ponds, detention ponds and other storm-water related infrastructure will fill with water and distribute the flow to rivers and the sea as they are intended to do. "The prolonged downpours however can and do overwhelm the systems and draining can take longer which causes localised flooding and the bursting of canals and rivers.

“Residents are reminded that this situation is made far worse than it needs to be due to the continuous dumping of rubble, plastics and other foreign objects into these systems which are designed for the movement of stormwater only,” Quintas said. “Capetonians can help avoid or lessen the misery and danger experienced by flooding by reporting blocked stormwater infrastructure and by reporting illegal dumping. We encourage commuters to use alternative routes where possible in order to avoid possibly dangerous situations along our water bodies and canals.” Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said: “The safety of our residents is paramount, and we urge everyone to take heed of the precautionary advice and measures put in place. By working together and taking responsible actions like keeping our waterways free of foreign objects, we can help mitigate the impact of these heavy rains and ensure our communities remain safe.”

During heavy rainfall and flooding, the public are advised to please: Avoid roads surrounding canals and rivers, and consider using alternative routes where possible.

Do not attempt to cross canals rivers or fast-flowing water

Report emergencies to 021 480 7700

Dispose of refuse using the City’s solid waste services

Do not dump waste in rivers, canals and, sewers and stormwater drains

Do not walk or drive in the flood waters

Keep gutters and drains free of debris Leading up to winter, various City departments have been proactively cleaning the stormwater and sewage infrastructure to help keep the systems clear to reduce the impact of excessive stormwater entering the systems. It is imperative to note that during continuous rain, when rivers and canals overflow, stormwater cannot drain freely from the roads into the watercourses. As soon there is a break in rain, the flooding with slowly clear.