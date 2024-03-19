From saving lives to inspiring lives, a veteran nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital is aiming for the title of Mrs South Africa 2024.
Natasha Booth, 49, from Muizenberg works as a nurse in the dialysis unit and has made it as a semi-finalist in the Mrs SA pageant, scheduled to take place in Joburg in July.
Natasha says: “It was always my childhood dream to enter the Miss South Africa but that did not happen, so when I got the opportunity to enter the Mrs SA I took it with both hands.
“I entered two days before the competition closed and never thought I would make it this far because there are so many beautiful women from different walks of life. I was blown out of the water when I heard my name being called at casting.”
Nurse Natasha is one of 104 semi-finalists and says her mission is to empower women to become more independent.
“We should not sit back and allow opportunities to pass us by, we should go for it because we might miss it and never get it again. We as married women are at times so bound to our responsibilities, our husbands and children, that we put ourselves on the back burner. So I want women to know that they can still be productive in the community and be an asset.”
She does not have any children but adds that her husband and church members at the Kaalvoet Kerk in Lavender Hill are her greatest supporters.
Natasha needs R27 600 to attend the finals which include transport and accommodation.
To assist email [email protected].
To see her as a top 30 finalist, SMS Tash Booth to 47587, voting lines are open till 3 July and SMS cost R3.