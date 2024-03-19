From saving lives to inspiring lives, a veteran nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital is aiming for the title of Mrs South Africa 2024. Natasha Booth, 49, from Muizenberg works as a nurse in the dialysis unit and has made it as a semi-finalist in the Mrs SA pageant, scheduled to take place in Joburg in July.

Natasha says: “It was always my childhood dream to enter the Miss South Africa but that did not happen, so when I got the opportunity to enter the Mrs SA I took it with both hands. “I entered two days before the competition closed and never thought I would make it this far because there are so many beautiful women from different walks of life. I was blown out of the water when I heard my name being called at casting.” Nurse Natasha is one of 104 semi-finalists and says her mission is to empower women to become more independent.