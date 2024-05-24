Wallacedene social workers are urgently looking for a mother in connection with her child who is in their care. Nontilza Mavis Nkatazo, a social worker in Wallacedene says they are urgently looking for Angela van Wyk after her family contacted the welfare office.

“We are looking to trace Angela van Wyk from Wallacedene, she was residing with her boyfriend in Wallacedene. “Family members contacted us to find out the whereabouts of Angela. “No one knows where to find her, and we are hoping someone who knows where she is reads this article and contact us.