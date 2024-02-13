GrandWest will be shutting down all operations across the complex from Sunday, 18 to Wednesday, 21 February. GrandWest General Manager Mervyn Naidoo said: “The complex was built 23 years ago and in that time technology has raced ahead. Frequent power cuts have also taken their toll, so the ageing electrical infrastructure requires extensive upgrades.

“We spent the past year working on a masterplan to overhaul our entire electrical infrastructure to also install newer model generators. “We feel that shutting down parts of the complex at a time will be more disruptive to guests than simply closing for three days to give the contractors the space and time they need for new installations.” Guests will be able to come onto the complex on Sunday 18 February, but from 11pm that night they will be led out.