The GOOD party says it will proceed with a formal disciplinary hearing against its member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Peter de Villiers, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment. De Villiers, who is a former Springbok coach, was suspended by the party after he allegedly klopped aan by a fellow party member at the end of January.

It is alleged that he dropped the lady at home after an event and then sexually assaulted her. The woman reported it to GOOD’s national structure. The party said on 31 January that the leadership of GOOD received a complaint of sexual assault and sexual harassment against De Villiers. It said the nature of the claims against De Villiers was sufficiently serious to demand his immediate suspension.

GOOD says: “The party has [now] concluded an internal investigation and resolved to institute a formal hearing, in accordance with its constitution. The allegations and prima facie evidence against De Villiers do not create an assumption of guilt. “The GOOD constitution provides for a fair and just disciplinary process to adjudicate the matter.” De Villiers was served with a charge sheet on 23 February, and oral evidence will commence on Thursday.

GOOD says: “The hearing is set for two days. The party will communicate the findings of the hearing once they are delivered to us. “GOOD has appointed an independent disciplinary hearing chairperson, Advocate Lionel Esau, and an independent initiator [to fulfil the prosecutorial function], Advocate Peter Cyster. “GOOD is advised that David Van der Merwe, of attorneys Leon Frank & Partners, is De Villiers’ attorney of record, and that Advocate Mias Schreuder has been briefed to represent him at the hearing.”