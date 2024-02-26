A family is reeling after a three-year-old girl died in a fire incident at her Kleinvlei home. Little Faith Emriha Manuel passed away after her mom braved the flames, but could not reach her soon enough.

Heartbroken mom Nicole says: “On Thursday tragedy struck our family. “As the clock approached midnight, we were peacefully asleep, unaware of the impending horror. “Suddenly, I was jolted awake by an intense heat radiating above me. In a panic, I sprang from my bed, instinctively grabbing my baby, just three months old, and rushed to safety. But as I turned back to retrieve Faith, I was met with a wall of flames.”

The devastated ma says she screamed for help. Nicole adds: “My mother woke up and bravely attempted to rescue Faith, but the inferno was merciless, consuming everything in its path.We watched as the firefighters fought the raging flames and then we retrieved the body of my daughter.” A family is reeling after a three-year-old girl died in a fire incident at her Kleinvlei home.Little Faith Emriha Manuel died on Thursday night. pic from facebook Nicole says they suffered a double blow as they also lost all their possessions in the fire and is pleading for help: “We have nothing left, our Wendy house burnt to ashes with everything. All eight of us at home have been affected.”

Clothing is needed for babies (size up to three months and six to 12 months), children aged nine to 14 years old, size small for women, medium for men and size 38-40 for Nicole’s mom. Nicole says she is broken and “grappling with unimaginable grief”. She says: “My heart shatters into a million pieces at the thought of losing my daughter in such a cruel, senseless manner. The flames may have stolen her from me, but they will never extinguish the love I hold in my shattered heart for my daughter.

“She was a very sweet child and the part I miss about her is her smile and when she called me ‘Mammie’”. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire Service, said upon arrival, the firefighters found an informal structure as well as the house burning and it was then reported that one of the occupants were unaccounted for. Carelse adds: “The body of a female minor was found under the debris of the informal structure.