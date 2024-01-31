Devastating fires continue to spread like a plague through parts of the Western Cape as some areas have been declared red zones. On Monday, the province was ravaged by fire, displacing hundreds of people and destroying several homes.

The most affected areas include various regions, such as the Overstrand, the Cape Winelands and parts of Cape Town, are where monstrous flames were reported. Families living in Silversands, Betty’s Bay were evacuated on Monday as a precaution and were only able to return after 8pm that evening. Substantial damage to Eskom distribution infrastructure in the area has also been reported in the Sea Farms area in Hangklip.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) also issued yellow-level two warnings on Monday for damaging winds, damaging coastal winds and thunderstorms for the central and northern parts of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape. However, flare-ups continued throughout the night in the Overstrand, resulting in a full evacuation of Pringle Bay on Tuesday afternoon. In a notice issued to residents, Overstrand Municipal Manager Dean O’Neill explains the evacuation was a precautionary measure as he called for mense to leave their homes and go to the Kleinmond Town Hall.

Residents in the areas surrounding Hangklip were urged that an evacuation would be mandatory as aerial resources and ground crew were busy with active fire-fighting activities in the mountain range. Devastating fires continue to spread like a plague through parts of the Western Cape as some areas have been declared as a Red Zone. Picture: Supplied Firefighters have also been deployed along the foot of the mountain, as “disaster tourists” came to see the fires. O’Neill explains: “‘Disaster tourists’ are taking photographs and exploring the area. They are requested to please refrain from entering the spaces where the firefighting vehicles are roaming in the streets.”

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says the municipality sent additional firefighters from Cape Town to assist the crews in Pringle Bay. In a statement, the Kogelberg Villages Environmental Trustees says they are monitoring the wildlife. They are especially concerned by baboon troops in Pringle Bay, Hangklip and Betty’s Bay who have become unsettled as the fire spread along Brodie Link into Pringle Bay.