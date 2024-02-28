A mother of three says she is still hopeful of finding her husband alive, after he vanished without a trace in September 2011. Unathi Takayi Maulidi, 42, from Du Noon says she got married to Tanzanian national Hussein Maulidi in 2002. And at the time of his disappearance, she was three months pregnant with their youngest daughter who is now 12 years old.

Unathi explains: “It was around 25 September [2011] because I remember it was just his mothers birthday two days before I last saw him. “At the time we were staying in Mowbray, it was a normal day, he said that he was meeting with his friends. “He was a business associate, running his own business so it was people whose homes we never visited, they would meet at the shop and usually he would come home after a few hours.

“When his brother left for Canada, that was when I lost hope because I was hoping the brother would know who to speak to as their other cousin passed away.” Unathi says because Hussein is missing, he has not been declared dead, while her life has come to a standstill. She adds: “I have a court order to trace him because I am going through a divorce process now.

His wife Unathitakayi Maulidi is looking for any information that could lead to his whereabouts pic supplied “Legal Aid tried to trace him, but they could not find him. We thought maybe he left to go back to Tanzania without communicating, but no one knows anything.” Unathi says she has searched everywhere including hospitals and mortuaries. The couple has three children aged 21, 17 and 12 years old.