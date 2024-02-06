The popular Summer Groove event which took place at the Castle of Good Hope on Saturday ended on a bloody note when a patron was stabbed during a fight. The man died in hospital on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says an altercation between two unknown men led to the stabbing incident at 23:15. “The deceased was stabbed and was treated on the scene for injuries sustained, afterwards he was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment. He later died due to injuries sustained. A murder case was opened for investigation. No arrest as yet, investigations continues.” The event was attended by hundreds of party goers.

This was the poster of the groove Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO of the Castle of Good Hope Control Board, says the event took place in the Castle’s front courtyard. He says the victim was in a stable condition when he was rushed to Somerset Hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. “Our sincerest condolences go out to the next of kin and we shall update the media and public as details around this unfortunate incident become available. I am already engaging the event organisers, their security company and our on-site security to understand what happened with a view to prevent unfortunate incidents like this in future.”

Taking to Instagram, organisers Heritage Groove said: “We are aware and deeply saddened/devastated by the events that transpired at the Summer Groove event last night (Saturday) where a fight broke out between patrons and a young man was stabbed during the incident. We are working closely with the city and law enforcement on this matter.” The deceased has been identified as Marc Douglas Leukes. His family did not respond to queries, but on Facebook asked mense to stop spreading a video of the incident.