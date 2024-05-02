Eskom has temporarily suspended all of its operations in the X and XA sections of Site B in Khayelitsha after two of their workers were attacked. It said on Monday, two Eskom employees were assaulted by residents.

Eskom says a 50-year-old man and his colleague had entered the informal settlement when they were stopped by community members. Residents then allegedly forced them to assist them but the workers explained that they were tasked with a specific call-out as per their employer. This is when disgruntled mense assaulted the victims and caused damages to the company vehicle.

The Eskom workers fled on foot as the vehicle keys were taken. Zama Mpondwana, Eskom’s Stakeholder Management and Industry Support Manager, says one of the employees sustained severe injuries and is receiving medical attention. “Unfortunately, there will be a delay in electricity restoration efforts and customers may experience prolonged durations without electricity,” she says.

“Eskom strongly condemns the harassment of its employees, and their safety will always remain our highest priority.” She says an Eskom Enterprise Digital Assistant (EDA) was also taken in the incident. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that cases of robbery with a weapon other than a firearm, intimidation and assault to cause grievous bodily harm are being investigated.

Ward councillor Thando Mpengezi, explains that the attack was sparked by a dispute between irate residents and an Eskom employee. “It's not a criminal thing that happened there, it's a misunderstanding between Eskom and the residents of that area,” Mpengezi claims. “That area didn't have electricity for about two months. They saw Eskom come to the area but not to them, that's when the community started to moan and that's how it led to the fight.”