An elderly man was struck in the face during a shooting in Factreton. Ian Carolus, 60, says when he heard gunshots he went to check on the children who were playing in the street.

The shooting happened on Glider Crescent on Saturday evening around 6pm and left Carolus and another man wounded. Carolus says: “I was trying to tell the kids to get inside the house because I heard gunshots go off. “As I was standing, a bullet hit me in the corner of my mouth.”

He was rushed to hospital, but was discharged on the same night with the bullet still stuck in his upper lip. Carolus says: “My wife made me soup yesterday morning, and while I was eating it, the bullet fell out of my mouth. “I feel better and lucky the bullet didn’t do much damage, it could have struck me in the head.”

According to Ward Councillor, Cheslyn Steenberg, he called SAPS, Metro Police and law enforcement, but no one came out when the shots first rang out. Steenberg says: "And a few hours later, there was a shooting, and that time two people were injured. "I am not happy about the response time because the police only came out at around 8pm when the people were wounded around 6pm.