Besides the lekker pickled fish, hot cross buns and chocolate bunnies to look forward to this Easter, the Good Hope Christian Centre Church in collaboration with internationally renowned director Richard Montez is putting up a beautiful show this weekend called ‘The Promise’, depicting the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Jaylene Williams from the GHCC says: “The Promise is a spectacular musical production honouring the life, death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ as you have never seen before. This Easter musical about Christ, from prophecies to crucifixion to ascension, will make you fall in love with Jesus all over again.”

A missionary through Christian theatre, Richard Montez, has toured 105 countries worldwide over 35 years, bringing the Bible to life through his shows and spreading the Word of God. While it is a first for Cape Town, Richard has previously produced this show in various locations worldwide, including the Kremlin State Palace in Moscow for 30 nights, seating 6600 people, and the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul for 10 nights accommodating 50 000 spectators each night.

Richards adds: “There are more places where we have done the show, but this gives you an idea of the quality of the production.”