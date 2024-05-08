Dunoon residents have asked to be educated about fire after 500 residents lost their homes in a blaze. The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Site 5 and according to community leader Michael Mzolisa it was a stove that started the fire.

“I just want to note that this is the sixth fire incident in Dunoon since December and every time there is a fire a lot of people are left homeless and this time it is about 500 people. The double storeys are difficult to extinguish and that is what causes the fire to spread. “We suspect it was a stove that switched on by itself after the shack owner maybe ran out of electricity. I think that people in Site 5 need to be educated in how to prevent fire disasters. “We are now headed for winter and can’t have such incidents anymore, I think the government should help us with that.”

Helping: Gift of the Givers were on hand to provide relief. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The Gift of the Givers project coordinator Ali Sablay said the community called them for assistance. “Our team is on the ground to assist the victims with hot meals, blankets, personal hygiene items, baby care items and baby clothing for the next five days. We will also be monitoring in terms of school uniform and stationery required for the learners. As we know winter is coming and the main concern is for the residents to have a roof over their heads.” City’s DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell said preliminary assessments indicate that 120 structures had been damaged, with 500 persons being displaced.