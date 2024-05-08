The Department of Social Development says they did not fail kidnapped victim, six-year-old Shasha-Lee November. The DSD said it had no records of a complaint or call for help for the minor or her family prior to her disappearance.

This week, former Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said social workers had failed Shasha-Lee, as concerns of neglect at home had been reported to their offices both by individuals and her school, Belmor Primary in Hanover Park. Shasha-Lee went missing while outside her home in Groenall Walk, Hanover Park on 3 May 2015. Laing also said her parents Sandra and Calvin November, who were both drug addicts and who are now deceased, were not properly interrogated by detectives.

“There were reports to them of child neglect and drug abuse by parents. Their proper investigation could have prevented this incident.” It was alleged that the parents held a party the night before Shasha-Lee was reported missing, while a witness claimed they had seen the child with an unknown man. In their response, DSD said: “The Western Cape Department of Social Development has no records of any need for psychosocial support services for Shasha-Lee November or her family before or after her disappearance.

“The only record we have is that of a Designated Child Protection Organisation of foster care placement for the siblings, of which we cannot provide the details for the children's safety and well-being. “Members of the public are encouraged to report cases of child abuse, deliberate neglect, or exploitation to the Department by either going to the nearest DSD local office, or by calling the toll-free number 0800 220 250.” [email protected]