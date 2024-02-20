While the parents of little Nurah and Nishaat Thomas are preparing to commemorate a year since the passing of their beloved daughters, they have also recently learnt that the tables are turning in the court case of the man accused of causing their death. On 3 March 2023, the lives of Raihaana and Abdurgamaan changed forever when 22-year-old Likhona Mgidi, unlawfully drove a Quantum taxi which caused the deaths of Nishaat, six, and her two-year-old sister Nurah.

Mgidi crashed into their dad’s Opel Corsa as they were driving home, on the corner of Merrydale and Wespoort Avenue, Portlands, Mitchells Plain. Mgidi was later arrested and charged with culpable homicide, and negligent driving. After a string of postponements due to outstanding court documents, Mgidi applied to enter a plea, something the sisters’ parents felt was “very unfair”, as it would mean he won’t stand trial. Likhona Mgidi will have to face the music in the Regional Court. Picture: Patrick Louw However, his plea has now been rejected and the case has been transferred to a regional court for trial.

Mom Raihaana, says: “At least we know that he won’t get away lightly and it’s starting to feel like there is also a fight for justice for our daughters, so we’re putting everything in God’s hands.” Raihaana says she is irritated by the fact that the media is no longer allowed in court after Mgidi’s defence claimed he felt harassed by reporters and photographers. Raihaana says: “This is the same media that helped bring forward a witness.