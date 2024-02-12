These two dom skelms were nabbed after they were caught red-handed with a stolen vehicle. The two alleged car skelms are expecting to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning after the Nissan bakkie they had stolen broke down and wakker cops investigated.

Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says further investigations into the incident have revealed that the suspects are members of the Six Bobs gang, believed to be part of a car theft syndicate. She says the arrest comes amid crime prevention patrols aimed at catching street robbers near Strandfontein Road, adding that the cops had actually stopped to assist the suspects when they smelled a rat. ON: Captain Wynita Kleinsmith. PIC ON FILE Kleinsmith says: “They were arrested on Thursday morning while the officers were doing their normal patrols near Strandfontein Road based in concerns about street robberies.

“While passing the Nissan bakkie, they noticed one suspect was behind the wheel and the other one was pushing and it was clear the vehicle had broken down. Initially the officers stopped to see if they needed help." She says officers became suspicious and decided to check the vehicle’s details. Kleinsmith adds: “That is when they found that the bakkie was reported stolen in Wynberg in January and the two suspects were immediately arrested.

“Upon further investigation we inspected the vehicle with registration numbers found on the vehicle and it came out not registered. “We then discovered that the engine and chassis numbers were also removed.” Both men, aged 25 and 41, were arrested and are expected to to appear on vehicle theft related charges at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today.