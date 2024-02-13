A disabled matriculant has proven that with the right support and determination, your circumstances do not have to define you. Anliam An, 18, from Ottery, passed matric with flying colours and will be studying for a degree in Social Work at the University of Cape Town this year.

Anliam wears two hearing aids after his ears were damaged in Grade R when a learner screamed in his ears damaging both his ear drums. He attended the Vista Nova Special Needs School in Pinelands. Single mom Chantal says her son has always been a top student, despite their challenging circumstances. Their house burnt down in 2017 and the family currently lives in a backyard hokkie. Chantal says: “He and his siblings also got hijacked while driving with their father. But despite the trauma, Anliam went on with his school work like nothing happened.”

Anliam passed his matric with a Bachelors Pass and a distinction in Tourism, despite a lack of resources such as a laptop. PROUD: Chantal An and her son Anliam An. Chantal An says her son has always been a top student despite their challenging circumstances. Picture: Supplied He says part of his success is thanks to his Consumer Studies teacher, Judy Johnson, who gave him a lift to school every day and also paid for his driving lessons and spectacles. Anliam says: “She would not charge us a cent for the four years that I drove with her. Even when I had soccer she was there. She sometimes brought us food parcels and bread. She is a great person and like a mother figure to me.”

Judy says Anliam matriculated as Vista Nova’s top academic achiever in 2023. Judy says: “Using his phone light to study is just one example of his determination. Anliam could easily have adopted a victim’s mentality. Instead he focused his attention not only on his personal upliftment, but on the upliftment of his peers.” To assist the family in any way, please contact 065 867 2386.