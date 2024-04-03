Teachers and pupil at the Delft Technical High School are in for a treat with the launch of a newly constructed Science Teaching and Learning Centre (Science TLC) this month. The Science TLC will be fitted with modern audio-visual technology including smart boards, data projectors and a hovercam document camera.

This was made possible through a partnership between Advancing Knowledge NPC and the Western Cape Education Department. Deputy Principal, Astrid Prins, says she is over the moon with the new developments and expects an improvement in their results. “Coming from a disadvantaged community, most of our pupils have been inhibited from obtaining knowledge, skills and abilities to thrive within the science and maths world.

“Having a science teaching and learning centre will encourage students to foster curiosity, encourage creativity and better concentration levels.” Delft Technical High School opened its doors in 2012 and has more than 900 pupils. They achieved a 100% pass rate for technical science and a 90% pass rate for physical science in the 2023 matric exams. The palie adds that the new equipment is protected by on-site security guards as well as armed response.