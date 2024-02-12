An alleged gang member from Parkwood who is accused of murdering little Nahemia Claasen has admitted to the shooting on the fateful day, but claims he used “hollow bullets”. Murder-accused Christopher Kemp made the shocking statement at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as he questioned the State’s evidence against him.

After waiting for nearly four years, Nahemia’s family were informed that the trial will finally start on 7 October. The 11-year-old boy was shot just metres from his home in Parker’s Walk on ​7 September, 2020, amid a bloody gang war between the Mongrels and the Six Bobs gangs. His death sparked an outcry, as Grassy Park cops went on the hunt for Kemp, an alleged member of the Mongrels.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp had been shot a few days earlier by the Six Bobs and returned to Parker’s Walk, along with Shaun Motaung, 29, to seek revenge. Kemp allegedly missed his target and Nahemia was struck instead. The boy was rushed to Red Cross Hospital where he was later declared brain dead and died. Cops initially arrested both Kemp and Motaung and charged them with murder, attempted murder, firearm-related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act​.

Murder-accused Christopher Kemp made the shocking statement at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as he questioned the State’s evidence against him. Picture: Supplied However, last year the State withdrew the charges against Motaung and he was set free. Kemp had originally planned to enter into a plea deal, but the State rejected his offer of a 20-year sentence. During court proceedings on Friday, Judge Nathan Erasmus outlined the trial procedures and warned Kemp not to take advice from “prison lawyers”.

Erasmus told him: “I won’t be the presiding judge on the day and I want you to understand that if you are found guilty at trial you can be handed a life sentence. Don’t let the tronk lawyers give you advice. You will face the sentence on your own.” The judge then turned his attention to the public gallery and addressed Nahemia’s mother, Danielle, who had a picture of her slain son on her t-shirt. Erasmus added: “I can only imagine how difficult it must be for you to sit here. I want you to sit at the bottom in the court as you are also a victim.

“If you need help or emotional support during the trial, I want you to know that there are facilities in the court for you. I want you to know that we acknowledge you.” As Kemp’s lawyer informed the judge that there was no possibility of a guilty plea, the eager accused let it slip that he did indeed shoot on the day. Kemp said: “I want to know how can it be my bullet when I shot a hollow point and the child only died in hospital, not instantly?”